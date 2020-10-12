Yes, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen the Chris Evans photo.

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 61-year-old actress shared her reaction to seeing her Knives Out co-star and on-screen son’s accidental nude photo leak—and she even said she thinks it might've been planned out.

“That WHOLE thing, yeah… exactly,” the actress laughed, blushing. "Look, I'm sweating already!"

"My question is this, he's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being. I'm wondering if it was even planned," Curtis pondered.

"I could have made some sort of joke and said he took after his movie father, Don Johnson. Because I'm really, really close friends with Melanie Griffith, she's one of my best friends and has been forever and she was married to him twice," she added.

In September, the 39-year-old Captain America actor was involved in an accidental nude photo leak, which exposed a photo of an erect penis from his camera roll. Evans took the scandal in stride and used the opportunity to encourage his followers to vote.

“It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches,” Evans admitted during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show.

At the time of the leak, Evans posted on Twitter, "Now that I have your attention VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Referencing her role as his mother in the 2019 film Knives Out, Curtis replied, "My boy. Proud of him. Got MY attention!"