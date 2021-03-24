Some Fans Just Noticed Chris Evans Has Tattoos on His Chest and They’re Totally Losing It

Chris Evans gave fans a rare glimpse at his chest tattoos.

On Tuesday (March 23), Chris participated in an interview with his brother Scott for Ace Universe. The Avengers star wore a low-cut white shirt over a floral unbuttoned shirt. After the live stream took place, some fans realized for the first time that the actor has some ink on his chest.

Chris seemingly has an eagle design on one side of his chest, while ink on the other side reportedly reads, "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world." The quote came from author and spiritual leader Eckhart Tolle.

Watch the interview and see for yourself, below:

In October 2020, Chris briefly showed off his ink in an Instagram Story video. He was seen doing a back flip into his pool before it closed for the season.

In 2018, Robert Downey Jr. revealed to Entertainment Weekly that five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo to commenorate their role in the series. "It was [Scarlett] Johansson’s idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York," the actor shared. "Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner. And then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."

Mark Ruffalo is the one actor who did not go under the needle.

See fans' Chris Evans' tattoo thirst tweets, below: