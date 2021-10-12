Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below.

Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book

Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed that she will be coming out with a book that she has been working on since 2017, called Things I Should Have Said. Spears said on Instagram, "Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life-changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way." (via TMZ)

Ohio Dad Carpools Kids to School Amid Bus Driver Shortage

An extreme shortage of bus drivers all across the country due to COVID-19-related pay cuts has become an issue in the recent months. As a result, many children have no way of getting to school every day. To help locally, a dad in Ohio decided to borrow a limo from his dad's limousine company and pick up kids in the neighborhood and take them to school. (via ABC7 NY)

Mayonnaise in Coffee?

The internet was in shambles this weekend after the Hellmann's Twitter account suggested putting mayonnaise in your coffee. Would you try it?

That '70s Show Getting '90s-Set Spin-Off

Netflix is working on a That '70s Show spin-off called That '90s Show. Here’s the official description: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll never dies, it just changes clothes.” (via Hollywood Reporter)

Cardi B Officiated a Wedding

Who wouldn't want to get married by Cardi B? The rapper recently officiated the wedding of two women. And Raven Symoné was the flower girl!