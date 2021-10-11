New Jersey State Police Classic Car Show This Weekend In Trenton

Classic cars are just so cool. I want one so bad but I don't even know where to get all of the parts for all of the old school cars.

If you are like me that just gave up on even thinking about having a classic car you may want to go to the New Jersey State Police Classic Car Show.

New Jersey State Police celebrates its 100th year of existence and to celebrate the police department is putting together the New Jersey State Police Classic Car Show. The classic car show is free to the public.

That's already a good start. Free events are always so much more fun.

On the Troopers United Foundation’s website, it is stated that those that have classic cars are encouraged to register their vehicles to have them on display on the day of the event. All vehicles on display at the car show will be 1996 and older.

Here are some of the things you will be able to enjoy at the New Jersey State Police Classic Car Show, according to NJ Cruise News.

Food trucks

Live music

Museum open house

NJSP vehicles

NJSP boats

Mounted troopers

Vintage police cars

TV & movie cars, & much more

We learned from the NJ Cruise News that the event proceeds will benefit The Troopers United Foundation Inc.

That is a great way to show support to all of the New Jersey State Police officers that have served to protect our safety for the last 100 years.

The New Jersey State Police Classic Car Show is happening on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 from 10 am to 4 pm. In case the event gets rained out it will be pushed back to October 23rd.

The event will be located at the New Jersey State Police Division Headquarters at 1040 River Road in Trenton​.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.