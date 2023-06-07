Here’s Jenkinson’s Awesome Weekly Event Schedule So All Of New Jersey Can Enjoy

Summer is one of the best seasons to be hanging out at the Jersey Shore.

Sure, it's a lot more crowded than we're used to the rest of the year, but there's so much to do and the weather is usually gorgeous so it's worth it.

When it comes to things to do, there's no shortage of fun, regardless of what beach town you like to go to there's likely something fun for you to do!

Free Movies On The Beach Are Returning To Many NJ Shore Towns

All up and down the Jersey Shore families can enjoy free movies on the beach this summer.

Seaside Heights released its schedule for beach movies, and Lavallette is also doing movies on the bay.

Avalon will have movies on the beach this year, Belmar is also bringing them back, and of course, Jenks will also do its popular movies on the beach.

Speaking of Jenkinson's, they've recently released their schedule for all of the fantastic events they have happening each week throughout the summer.

With everything they have to offer, you're going to be pretty busy.

Here's Jenkinson's Entire Weekly Schedule For Summer 2023

Monday through Friday there are different events and different specials for all to enjoy from ride deals to mini golf deals and everything in between.

Some events we've covered before like Jenkinson's movies on the beach, and others are things we look forward to every year like wristband days and Grandparents Days.

For more info on all these great weekly events be sure to visit Jenkinson's website