Here’s Jenkinson’s Awesome Weekly Event Schedule So All Of New Jersey Can Enjoy
Summer is one of the best seasons to be hanging out at the Jersey Shore.
Sure, it's a lot more crowded than we're used to the rest of the year, but there's so much to do and the weather is usually gorgeous so it's worth it.
When it comes to things to do, there's no shortage of fun, regardless of what beach town you like to go to there's likely something fun for you to do!
Free Movies On The Beach Are Returning To Many NJ Shore Towns
All up and down the Jersey Shore families can enjoy free movies on the beach this summer.
Seaside Heights released its schedule for beach movies, and Lavallette is also doing movies on the bay.
Avalon will have movies on the beach this year, Belmar is also bringing them back, and of course, Jenks will also do its popular movies on the beach.
Speaking of Jenkinson's, they've recently released their schedule for all of the fantastic events they have happening each week throughout the summer.
With everything they have to offer, you're going to be pretty busy.
Here's Jenkinson's Entire Weekly Schedule For Summer 2023
Monday through Friday there are different events and different specials for all to enjoy from ride deals to mini golf deals and everything in between.
Some events we've covered before like Jenkinson's movies on the beach, and others are things we look forward to every year like wristband days and Grandparents Days.
For more info on all these great weekly events be sure to visit Jenkinson's website
- 1
Monday
Eat And Play From 4p-9P
This deal includes 1 round of mini golf at Lighthouse Point, a 2 hour wristband at the Amusement Park and a slice of pizza & small drink at Little Mac's for $31.95!
Aquarium Animal Adventure 6 PM
Learn about some aquarium critters from the keepers who know them best. South Beach Stage
- 2
Tuesday
Wristband Day 12P - 5P
Ride all the rides at the Amusement Park for just $29 on Tuesdays from 12-5pm. Includes Adventure Lookout Ropes Course!
Aquarium Beach Bingo 6P
Enjoy BINGO on the beach with the staff at Jenkinson’s Aquarium and win prizes! Meet in front of the Aquarium.
Movies On The Beach (Dark)
Meet us on the sand every Tuesday night by the aquarium for movies under the stars.
- 3
Wednesday
Grandparents Wednesdays 12P - 5P
Grandparents ride (Amusement Park) and play (mini golf) FREE with paying child!
Magic Mermaids 5P & 6P
Experience the wonder of mermaids in our underwater world. *Included with aquarium general admission.
- 4
Thursday
Aquarium Beach Walk 6P
Explore the beach with our Aquarium staff during this free program and see what treasures you can find! Meet in front of the Aquarium.
Fireworks At Dark
We’re lighting up the sky every Thursday night with our fireworks shows you won’t want to miss!
- 5
Friday
Wristband Nights 6P - 11P
Ride all the rides at the Amusement Park for just $29 on Fridays from 6-11pm. Includes Adventure Lookout Ropes Course!
Princess Dining 4P- 6P
Enjoy your meal with a special visit from one of our princesses. Pavilion & Oceanside Dining
Princess Storytime 6:30P
Join us on the beach for stories, singing and dancing with one of your favorite princesses! Pavilion beach stage.