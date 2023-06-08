Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Most Famous Dessert You Probably Love

We all have to admit that dessert is something a high percentage of us enjoy. In fact, many times you may have enjoyed your dessert better, than your main course. So it's not surprising that Lovefood did a survey to find the best dessert in each state, so basically the best desserts in America. "We all know classic American treats like chocolate chip cookies, brownies and myriad pies – but each state has a stand-out dessert with a fascinating history behind it. We reveal the most famous desserts across the country, and how each came to be associated with a particular place."

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Sangria Señorial Unsplash.com Sangria Señorial loading...

There is a good chance that if you have lived for any amount of time in New Jersey you have had a delicious cannoli. It's no wonder that the "cannoli" was selected as New Jersey's most famous dessert. I enjoy a good cannoli and we have the best here in the Garden State and I'm sure everyone has their favorite bakery to grab your cannolis.

Unsplash.com Claudio Pantoni Unsplash.com Claudio Pantoni loading...

According to Lovefood, "Leave the gun, take the cannoli," Clemenza tells Rocco in The Godfather. It's a phrase entrenched into cinematic history and as it happens it was also filmed in New Jersey. The crunchy, crisp cylinders of cream he was referring to reflect the state's rich Italian-American heritage. Originating from Sicily, cannoli have firmly established themselves as the must-buy treat from any Italian bakery in New Jersey."

So where do you buy your cannolis? Share your favorite bakeries here in New Jersey and post your recommendations below.

Some of the most popular flavor cannolis include:

Plain Ricotta Cheese

Espresso

Florentine

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate-Dipped

Unsplash.com frogses production Unsplash.com frogses production loading...

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: