Jennifer Lopez Says That Meeting Billie Eilish Was ‘Mind-Blowing’

Jennifer Lopez said that meeting Billie Eilish was a "mind-blowing" experience for her and her 12-year-old daughter, Emme.

In an interview on her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's The Corp podcast, the "On The Floor" singer spoke about her encounter with Eilish.

When asked about which young talent she admires today, she spoke highly of Eilish. Lopez and Emme met the "Everything I Wanted" singer backstage at one of her concerts prior to the pandemic.

"My daughter is in love with her," she gushed. "We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, 'Oh my God, we're bonding right now. It's amazing. I love you.'"

"I watched my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish," Lopez continued. "She walked in the room after the concert and my daughter goes [gasps]. And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'What's the matter?' And she's literally in tears. Since she was eight years old—now she's twelve—she's idolized this girl."

"For whatever reason, her songs and the words [Eilish] says she connects to, and she loves her style," she continued. "Whatever it is, it moves her."

"It never connected until I saw my daughter do it," she added. "It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter. All of it, it was like a full-circle moment. We love Billie."

Watch the interview, below.