Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming Soon to TCNJ Campus Town

Jersey Mike's Subs is opening soon in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey. I noticed the "Coming Soon" sign when I took my daughter and her friend to RedBerry Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie Bar the other day to cool off during the heat wave.

The new sub shop will be right at the entrance of the shopping center, kind of across from Insomnia Cookies...yum. Not sure of an opening date yet. It looked like they still had quite a bit of work to do. Hopefully, by the time the students return in the fall.

Hmmm....is a hoagie or a sub? Well, we know what side Jersey Mike's Subs is on. Lol. I call it a hoagie. An Italian sub/hoagie is my favorite with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar, and a little bit of oregano. Yum.

Jersey Mike's Subs has hot and cold subs, meals, kid's meals, plant based options, catering, and more. If you've never been, you'd love it. My son does. The meat is always fresh and sliced right in front of you, and the subs are huge. Lol.

Other local Jersey Mike's Subs are in West Windsor, near Whole Foods, in the Windsor Green Shopping Center. In Hamilton, in the strip mall across from Acme on Route 33 and in Hamilton Marketplace...also, Mt. Laurel, Cherry Hill, Moorestown. In PA, Levittown, Feasterville-Trevose, New Hope, among others.

I didn't realize until I looked up its website that Jersey Mike's Subs was founded locally, in Point Pleasant, NJ, and currently headquartered in Manasquan, NJ. Cool.

Campus Town at the College of New Jersey is open to the public (not just to those at the college) and located in Ewing, NJ. It's filled with restaurants and shops that you'd love.

