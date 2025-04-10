Jersey Mike’s Announces 5 New Locations Coming to NJ

Hey, Jersey Mike’s fans! Brand new locations are making their way to New Jersey soon and I personally can’t wait.

Living in New Jersey, we all know what a good hoagie is. No matter if you call it hoagie, sub, hero, sandwich, whatever. We all know a good quality “sandwich” when we see one.

Read More: This Trenton Bar Has Been Named New Jersey's Best Irish Pub

We have so many amazing local delis in the area, but one sandwich shop that has taken the country by storm is Jersey Mike’s.

I may be biased because it was started right in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, but Jersey Mike’s is just like going to a corner deli in your town. It tends to be a fan favorite no matter where you go and it clears its competitors like Subway by miles.

Best Buddies Global Ambassador Drake Maye Hosts Event at Jersey Mike's Subs with CEO Peter Cancro and Best Buddies' Founder Anthony Kennedy Shriver Getty Images for Best Buddies In loading...

Especially because summer is coming up, it’s important to know where your local Jersey Mike's is because there’s nothing like grabbing a hoagie and heading down the shore to enjoy it on the beach on a hot summer day.

If you love Jersey Mike’s, there may be a new location opening near you.

According to Jersey Mike’s website, there are 5 brand new locations opening in The Garden State, and one may be right near you!

Jersey Mike’s is Opening 5 New Jersey Locations

Jersey Mike's Considering Sale Getty Images loading...

Cape May Court House, NJ - 11 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, NJ Hillsdale, NJ - 451 Hillsdale Avenue, Hillsdale, NJ Short Hills, NJ - 799 Morris Pike, Short Hills, NJ Springfield, NJ - 201 Route 22, Springfield, NJ Wharton, NJ - 320 Route 15 South, Wharton, NJ

If you’re a Jersey Mike’s fan, this is exciting news for you!

Fan Favorite New Jersey Delis New Jersey is known for its hoagies, bagels, and pork roll sandwiches. These are the most popular delis in the state voted on by New Jersey residents! Gallery Credit: Gianna