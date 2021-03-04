Jersey Shore Cast Spotted Filming in Pennsylvania

If you heard the Jersey Shore cast was filming a reunion, you would think that they would finally go back to the beloved Jersey Shore…right? You thought wrong!

The first half of the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season was filmed very far from the Jersey Shore… you definitely couldn’t take a jitney to get there! It was filmed at the Hilton Lake in Las Vegas but thankfully this season they are closer to their roots. According to TMZ, there were social media posts, which have now been removed, that recently showed the cast at the Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania.

How do we know this? Apparently, fans of the show went into detective mode when Lauren Sorrentino and Pauly D’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, posted an Instagram at the Woodloch Resort. Sorrentino also posted a picture of her and her husband by a lake at the Resort. It’s truly amazing what devoted fans can find out!

Who can you expect to be in the second half of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”? We can expect to see Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, and their significant others!

According to Page Six, Pauly D shared his excitement. “Some people grew up with us, so they want to see what it’s like for us right now. What was it actually like in a pandemic? What are our families like? What’s it like when you bring somebody else into the group? So, we get to share that with everybody”, he said. I know I can’t wait for the new season featuring this iconic Jersey crew.