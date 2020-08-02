Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 2, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
There is a moderate risk for the formation of dangerous rip currents today.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 89°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:34a
|Low
Sun 1:42p
|High
Sun 7:54p
|Low
Mon 2:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:08a
|Low
Sun 1:06p
|High
Sun 7:28p
|Low
Mon 1:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:22a
|Low
Sun 1:18p
|High
Sun 7:42p
|Low
Mon 2:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:04a
|Low
Sun 1:10p
|High
Sun 7:24p
|Low
Mon 1:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:43a
|High
Sun 11:14a
|Low
Sun 5:47p
|High
Sun 11:34p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:23a
|Low
Sun 1:35p
|High
Sun 7:44p
|Low
Mon 2:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:17a
|High
Sun 10:21a
|Low
Sun 5:21p
|High
Sun 10:41p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:06a
|Low
Sun 1:57p
|High
Sun 8:28p
|Low
Mon 2:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:16a
|Low
Sun 1:11p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 2:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:40a
|Low
Sun 1:29p
|High
Sun 8:08p
|Low
Mon 2:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:25a
|Low
Sun 1:16p
|High
Sun 7:48p
|Low
Mon 2:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 2:12p
|High
Sun 8:44p
|Low
Mon 3:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of tstms late this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft, building to 10 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).