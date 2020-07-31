Things To Do This Weekend: Flea Market & Food Truck Festival
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you might want to check out the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, happening Saturday and Sunday on the parking lot of the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.
According to trentonprfm.com, vendors at this mask-required event will be selling vintage clothing, vinyl & cassettes, antiques and collectibles and much more.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand both days so that visitors can grab a bite to eat in between shopping.
Saturday's food trucks will include:
- Gyros To Go
- House of Cupcakes
- The Paper Mill
- The Little Sicilian Rice Balls
- The Tot Cart
- El Tlaloc Tacos
- Buzzetta's Festival Foods
- Manny's Deli
- Savory Leaf Cafe
- Jimmy Dawn's Food Truck
- Good Mood Food Truck
And Sunday's food trucks will include:
- Cone Appetit
- Have A Ball
- Lady & The Shallot
- The Chilly Banana
- Latin Bites
- Shore Shake
- El Lechon De Negron
- The Paper Mill
- Cas' Pierogi & Kielbasa
A post on the event's Facebook page says that in addition to the vendors and food trucks, the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market "will also include hand sanitizing stations, hand washing stations and plenty of room to distance properly."
There's a $5 admission fee to enter the events. For more info, check out the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market on Facebook or click here for the event's official website.