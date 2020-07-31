Things To Do This Weekend: Flea Market & Food Truck Festival

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you might want to check out the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, happening Saturday and Sunday on the parking lot of the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

According to trentonprfm.com, vendors at this mask-required event will be selling vintage clothing, vinyl & cassettes, antiques and collectibles and much more.



In addition, food trucks will be on hand both days so that visitors can grab a bite to eat in between shopping.

Saturday's food trucks will include:

Gyros To Go

House of Cupcakes

The Paper Mill

The Little Sicilian Rice Balls

The Tot Cart

El Tlaloc Tacos

Buzzetta's Festival Foods

Manny's Deli

Savory Leaf Cafe

Jimmy Dawn's Food Truck

Good Mood Food Truck

And Sunday's food trucks will include:

Cone Appetit

Have A Ball

Lady & The Shallot

The Chilly Banana

Latin Bites

Shore Shake

El Lechon De Negron

The Paper Mill

Cas' Pierogi & Kielbasa

A post on the event's Facebook page says that in addition to the vendors and food trucks, the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market "will also include hand sanitizing stations, hand washing stations and plenty of room to distance properly."



There's a $5 admission fee to enter the events. For more info, check out the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market on Facebook or click here for the event's official website.