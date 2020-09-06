Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 6, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature76° - 81°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 11:14a		Low
Sun 5:28p		High
Sun 11:33p		Low
Mon 5:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:48a		Low
Sun 4:52p		High
Sun 11:07p		Low
Mon 4:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 11:02a		Low
Sun 5:04p		High
Sun 11:21p		Low
Mon 5:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:44a		Low
Sun 4:56p		High
Sun 11:03p		Low
Mon 4:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:04a		High
Sun 2:54p		Low
Sun 9:33p		High
Mon 3:13a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 11:05a		Low
Sun 5:26p		High
Sun 11:22p		Low
Mon 5:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:38a		High
Sun 2:01p		Low
Sun 9:07p		High
Mon 2:20a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:30a		High
Sun 11:53a		Low
Sun 5:58p		High
Mon 12:04a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:45a		Low
Sun 5:02p		High
Sun 11:01p		Low
Mon 5:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 11:14a		Low
Sun 5:20p		High
Sun 11:30p		Low
Mon 5:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:49a		Low
Sun 4:59p		High
Sun 11:05p		Low
Mon 5:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:36a		High
Sun 11:52a		Low
Sun 6:02p		High
Mon 12:12a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

