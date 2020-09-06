Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 6, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 81° Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 11:14a Low

Sun 5:28p High

Sun 11:33p Low

Mon 5:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:48a Low

Sun 4:52p High

Sun 11:07p Low

Mon 4:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:02a Low

Sun 5:04p High

Sun 11:21p Low

Mon 5:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:44a Low

Sun 4:56p High

Sun 11:03p Low

Mon 4:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:04a High

Sun 2:54p Low

Sun 9:33p High

Mon 3:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 11:05a Low

Sun 5:26p High

Sun 11:22p Low

Mon 5:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:38a High

Sun 2:01p Low

Sun 9:07p High

Mon 2:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:30a High

Sun 11:53a Low

Sun 5:58p High

Mon 12:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:45a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 11:01p Low

Mon 5:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 11:14a Low

Sun 5:20p High

Sun 11:30p Low

Mon 5:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:49a Low

Sun 4:59p High

Sun 11:05p Low

Mon 5:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 11:52a Low

Sun 6:02p High

Mon 12:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).