Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 78° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:28a Low

Thu 3:43p High

Thu 9:40p Low

Fri 4:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:02a Low

Thu 3:07p High

Thu 9:14p Low

Fri 3:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:16a Low

Thu 3:19p High

Thu 9:28p Low

Fri 3:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:58a Low

Thu 3:11p High

Thu 9:10p Low

Fri 3:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:39a High

Thu 1:08p Low

Thu 7:48p High

Fri 1:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:20a Low

Thu 3:34p High

Thu 9:34p Low

Fri 4:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:13a High

Thu 12:15p Low

Thu 7:22p High

Fri 12:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:08a Low

Thu 4:00p High

Thu 10:24p Low

Fri 4:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:04a Low

Thu 3:04p High

Thu 9:20p Low

Fri 3:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:40a Low

Thu 3:31p High

Thu 10:02p Low

Fri 4:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:09a Low

Thu 3:11p High

Thu 9:31p Low

Fri 3:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:11a Low

Thu 4:07p High

Thu 10:32p Low

Fri 4:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).