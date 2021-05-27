Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 83° Winds From the Northwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:16pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:10a Low

Thu 3:24p High

Thu 9:33p Low

Fri 4:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:44a Low

Thu 2:48p High

Thu 9:07p Low

Fri 3:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:58a Low

Thu 3:00p High

Thu 9:21p Low

Fri 3:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:40a Low

Thu 2:52p High

Thu 9:03p Low

Fri 3:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:25a High

Thu 12:50p Low

Thu 7:29p High

Fri 1:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:03a Low

Thu 3:16p High

Thu 9:25p Low

Fri 4:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:59a High

Thu 11:57a Low

Thu 7:03p High

Fri 12:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:50a Low

Thu 3:39p High

Thu 10:11p Low

Fri 4:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:47a Low

Thu 2:46p High

Thu 9:11p Low

Fri 3:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:22a Low

Thu 3:10p High

Thu 9:50p Low

Fri 4:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:56a Low

Thu 2:50p High

Thu 9:20p Low

Fri 3:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:57a Low

Thu 3:48p High

Thu 10:20p Low

Fri 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).