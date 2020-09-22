Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect through Wednesday evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 73°
WindsFrom the Northwest
14 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves5 - 9 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:11a		High
Tue 12:36p		Low
Tue 7:00p		High
Wed 1:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:35a		High
Tue 12:10p		Low
Tue 6:24p		High
Wed 12:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:47a		High
Tue 12:24p		Low
Tue 6:36p		High
Wed 12:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:39a		High
Tue 12:06p		Low
Tue 6:28p		High
Wed 12:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:16a		High
Tue 4:16p		Low
Tue 11:05p		High
Wed 4:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:16a		High
Tue 12:26p		Low
Tue 7:06p		High
Wed 12:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:50a		High
Tue 3:23p		Low
Tue 10:39p		High
Wed 3:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 6:40a		High
Tue 1:11p		Low
Tue 7:33p		High
Wed 1:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:45a		High
Tue 12:09p		Low
Tue 6:38p		High
Wed 12:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:08a		High
Tue 12:44p		Low
Tue 7:03p		High
Wed 1:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:47a		High
Tue 12:14p		Low
Tue 6:43p		High
Wed 12:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:46a		High
Tue 1:15p		Low
Tue 7:38p		High
Wed 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top