Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 90°
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:51a
|Low
Wed 3:59p
|High
Wed 10:04p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:25a
|Low
Wed 3:23p
|High
Wed 9:38p
|Low
Thu 3:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:39a
|Low
Wed 3:35p
|High
Wed 9:52p
|Low
Thu 4:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:21a
|Low
Wed 3:27p
|High
Wed 9:34p
|Low
Thu 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:56a
|High
Wed 1:31p
|Low
Wed 8:04p
|High
Thu 1:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:40a
|Low
Wed 3:51p
|High
Wed 9:55p
|Low
Thu 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:30a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 7:38p
|High
Thu 12:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:23a
|Low
Wed 4:13p
|High
Wed 10:35p
|Low
Thu 4:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:29a
|Low
Wed 3:27p
|High
Wed 9:42p
|Low
Thu 4:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:55a
|Low
Wed 3:44p
|High
Wed 10:14p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:36a
|Low
Wed 3:26p
|High
Wed 9:51p
|Low
Thu 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:34a
|Low
Wed 4:28p
|High
Wed 10:50p
|Low
Thu 5:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning. Showers likely. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Light swell in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).