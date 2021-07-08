DJ Pauly D has come a long way since he first arrived in Seaside Heights in 2009 with the rest of the cast of MTV's highest-rated show, "Jersey Shore."

In December 2011, rapper and mogul 50 Cent signed Pauly to his record label, G-Note records, to release new material showcasing Pauly’s true craft. It was also announced in January 2012, Pauly would be working together with 50 Cent and SMS Audio to develop a full line of headphones.

Pauly has spent years honing his skills. His track selection, unique style, and personality have made him one of the most sought-after DJs in the world.

Las Vegas has become a second home to Pauly D as he continues to travel the globe performing for thousands of fans.

The Headliner and Oasis Pool & Day Club in Neptune is welcoming DJ Pauly D back to the Shore for their 'Summer Saturdays' event on August 14.

Doors are at 8 pm and general admission tickets are $25 per person.

This is a once in a summer event, so if I were you, I'd go all out and VIP. Reserve a table while you can and text your friends. Maybe try The Headliner’s VIP Bottle Service? Pick your liquor and The Headliner will take care of the rest. You know VIP tables are going to go fast, I'd get on this.

