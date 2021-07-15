During the pandemic, DJ Pauly D did some live DJ sets on social media platforms. He also did some stuff for the MTV tv show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation while the rest of his DJ gigs were all canceled.

We are sure that he missed doing live DJ gigs and just playing music for huge crowds.

Now, it looks like DJ Pauly D is back on the road and getting his DJ gigs back.

DJ Pauly D recently shared on his Instagram that he is coming back to Atlantic City and will be performing at the indoor pool at the Harrahs casino.

This is not a one-time gig for DJ Pauly D. In the Instagram post, DJ Pauly D said he will have a residency, which means he will have multiple dates at the Pool After Dark.

As of now, DJ Pauly D only has two dates that have tickets for sale. On Ticket Master it shows that DJ Pauly D will be at the Pool After Dark on September 4th and October 30.

Halloween weekend should be fun if you go party with DJ Pauly D.

According to Ticket Master, the Pool After Dark presale tickets to see DJ Pauly D do not go on sale until July 27, 2021, at 10 am.

It has been so long since anyone has partied with big DJs like Pauly D. I would not be surprised if it sales out quickly.

