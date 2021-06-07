DJ Pauly D Surprises Students At Pennsbury High School Prom

We all know how big prom is every year at Pennsbury High School. It was a little disappointing that the Class of 2020 missed out on that experience because of the global pandemic. Now that things are getting back to normal little by little the Class of 2021 from Pennsbury was able to have the famous prom night.

Pennsbury High School’s prom usually has a big musical act and for the Class of 2021 DJ Pauly D from the tv show Jersey Shore made a quick visit. This is not the first time that DJ Pauly D has made a stop at Pennsbury High School’s prom but we are sure this one felt different.

With everything being shut down for a very long time, DJ Pauly D has only been able to do live stream DJ sets. Now, he has been posting about upcoming performances as he returns to in person DJ gigs. The caption for his picture while DJ-ing at Pennsbury High School prom said, "From Vegas Straight To Biggest Prom In America." DJ Pauly D's good friend Vinny Guadagnino chimed in on the post and wrote "Back to work !!!!" in the comment section.

DJ Pauly D wanted to make sure that all of the Class of 2021 Pennsbury High School students knew that he was stopping by. On Twitter, the globally known DJ made a video and said one of his classic quotes "Yeah buddy! I love prom this time of year."

I am sure that everyone from the Class of 2020 was a little salty and I don't blame them because so many things were canceled for them.