Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?

Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.

What was she doing in this area? I saw on Instagram that she was celebrating her friend, Mallory's birthday. We all know Deena is a good friend. She always shows up for her friends.

Deena was so excited to be out at all since she's the mother of two small boys. Her caption was, "Parents day out brunch for mals bday."

Then, she gushed over her hubby, complimenting his eyes and said she loved her "us time" with him.

Deena's friend picked a great place to celebrate her special occasion. Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar was recently named one of the best restaurants in New Jersey.

Best of NJ included two Mercer County restaurants in its Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide and Boro was one of them in the Central Jersey section. They guide looked for a few things...unique menus, interesting backgrounds, being eco-friendly, and community minded.

Google Google loading...

If you've never been, the cuisine is New American and one of their signature dishes is their Brisket Burger.

According to one of the owners, Ben Sanford, their restaurant is great for date night because of its cool vibe, as well as family dinners...it has a Parisian modern design, and obviously, brunch. Deena seemed to enjoy. Many of my friends have dined their and love the food.

If you'd like to check it out, treat Dad to brunch on Sunday.

It's located at 147 West Delaware Avenue in Pennington Boro.

Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.

Your 4th of July Party Must Haves I can't wait. The 4th of July weekend is almost here. Ready to party? I am! It's a great time to gather your friends and family and have some good ole' patriotic fun. Need some party tips? You've got the usuals, burgers, hot dogs, etc. Here are some other things I've done...my friends too...I love a theme. Feel free to steal the ideas...trust me, they're all easy to do...that's the way I roll. Lol.