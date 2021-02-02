Joe Giudice From RHONJ In Talks For His Own Reality Show

From being married and then divorced from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice to going to prison for fraud, Joe Giudice has had a pretty crazy life these last few years, and apparently, it’s about to get even crazier. TMZ reports that Guidice is teaming up with an unnamed production company to star in a new reality series of his own set in Italy. This series will follow his life in his home country following his jail time and divorce from Teresa.

According to TMZ, although nothing has been shot yet, it is clear that the show will have nothing to do with Bravo!, the network that owns the Real Housewives franchise, nor his ex-wife. Once Joe and the production company come to an agreement, the next steps are to shop the idea around to a few networks or streaming services that might decide to air it.

Joe and Teresa were married for twenty years before divorcing and had four daughters during that time, the youngest of which is only 11. Once completing his prison sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud that started in 2016, he moved to Italy in 2019. According to TMZ, the father of four was facing deportation back to Italy but instead, he decided to take fate into his own hands and relocated to Italy instead of staying in the US under ICE custody. Since the move, he has not been seen on The Real Housewives of New Jersey but two of his daughters have been able to visit him in Italy.