Melissa Gorga is putting her new Toms River, NJ Home "on display on display on display" for you!

Sorry if On Display is stuck in your head now. Melissa went back to her roots (yes, she's originally from the Jersey Shore), and purchased this bayfront home for $980,900 and she's since made some fabulous renovations that anyone would ENVY. The listing from Realtor.com boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 3,300 square feet! That's plenty of room for Melissa and her family, and for her to entertain (which you know she does!)

Get ready to step inside Melissa Gorga's shore home, and to be blown away by the incredible view, and massive deck. We'd better be seeing this home on the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (speaking of, did you see that EXPLOSIVE first episode!) I'm sure you can envision some drama going down on that outdoor space. We love to see it! Once you're done, keep scrolling to see a video of the jaw-dropping home renovations Melissa and Joe had done. It's such a crazy transformation!

Step Inside RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View

Now that you've seen the before of this incredible home, check out the STUNNING renovations Melissa and Joe did in the below video from Bravo/E!