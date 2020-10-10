Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Impersonate Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian: Watch

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a spot-on impression of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Jonas Brother posted their take on a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene to his TikTok account on Friday (October 9).

"I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for a second one," Sophie lip-syncs as Kylie Jenner while drinking from a water bottle. "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?"

"I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," Joe replied as Kourtney Kardashian while taking a bite of frozen yogurt.

Watch the video, below.

This isn't the first time that Joe has impersonated the Kardashian sisters. Joe previously impersonated the sisters alongside his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. The clip quickly went viral with over 40 million views on the social media platforms.

Watch the hilarious clip, below.

Sophie and Joe have kept a relatively low profile since the birth of their first child, Willa, in July. They have yet to share an image of their daughter or publicly announce her birth. Earlier this week, the couple was photographed for the first time out in public with their daughter. The parents kept their daughter's face shielded from the paparazzi while they went for a stroll.