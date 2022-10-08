New Jersey Actor Takes Home Gold For Most F-Bombs On The Big Screen

Kids, you might want to cover your ears.

I just heard "Ahhhhh f**k!" from down the hall and it wouldn't be the first time today.

How many times have you heard that in New Jersey? I know, ten million times at least....today.

But what about on the big screen?

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash loading...

There are a lot of actors who take on roles where cursing is almost necessary for the f**king character.

According to NJ.com, a study was done to see which actors have dropped the most f-bombs throughout their entire career and a New Jersey actor took home the gold!

Any guesses on who the lucky f**king winner could be?

It is not Danny DeVito. It is not f**king John Travolta. It is not even Tom Cruise.

The biggest of congratulations to....

Joe Pesci!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Ahhhh, he has made New Jersey so proud.

According to Crossword-Solver.com, Joe Pesci has said f**k a whopping 272 times. 242 of those f-bombs come from his 1995 film Casino

Holy f**king crap.

Coming in 2nd is Al Pacino with 197 f-bombs total.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Then we have a tie with Jason Mewes and Jonah Hill coming in 3rd with 183 f-bombs each.

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images loading...

Even though, "Wolf on Wall Street holds the Guinness World Record for the most swearing in a single film," Leonardo DiCaprio comes in f**king 5th with 144 f-words total throughout his acting career, according to Crossword-Solver.com.

That one surprised me. Honestly, Leo was one of my first guesses for the top slot in this category.

Congratulations to Joe Pesci.

In other states, this may be a frowned-upon title. But in New Jersey, we say it loud and we say it proud.

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

Will any other actors or actresses ever be able to top his f-bomb record?

Maybe one day. But my prediction is that they will have to be from New Jersey to have a real chance.

And in honor of spooky season:

