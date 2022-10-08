New Jersey Actor Takes Home Gold For Most F-Bombs On The Big Screen

New Jersey Actor Takes Home Gold For Most F-Bombs On The Big Screen

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

Kids, you might want to cover your ears.

I just heard "Ahhhhh f**k!" from down the hall and it wouldn't be the first time today.

Get our free mobile app

How many times have you heard that in New Jersey?  I know, ten million times at least....today.

But what about on the big screen?

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash
loading...

There are a lot of actors who take on roles where cursing is almost necessary for the f**king character.

According to NJ.com, a study was done to see which actors have dropped the most f-bombs throughout their entire career and a New Jersey actor took home the gold!

Any guesses on who the lucky f**king winner could be?

It is not Danny DeVito. It is not f**king John Travolta. It is not even Tom Cruise.

The biggest of congratulations to....

Joe Pesci!

Getty Images
loading...

Ahhhh, he has made New Jersey so proud.

According to Crossword-Solver.com, Joe Pesci has said f**k a whopping 272 times. 242 of those f-bombs come from his 1995 film Casino

Holy f**king crap.

Coming in 2nd is Al Pacino with 197 f-bombs total.

Getty Images
loading...

Then we have a tie with Jason Mewes and Jonah Hill coming in 3rd with 183 f-bombs each.

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images
loading...

Even though, "Wolf on Wall Street holds the Guinness World Record for the most swearing in a single film," Leonardo DiCaprio comes in f**king 5th with 144 f-words total throughout his acting career, according to Crossword-Solver.com.

That one surprised me. Honestly, Leo was one of my first guesses for the top slot in this category.

Congratulations to Joe Pesci.

In other states, this may be a frowned-upon title. But in New Jersey, we say it loud and we say it proud.

SIphotography
loading...

Will any other actors or actresses ever be able to top his f-bomb record?

Maybe one day. But my prediction is that they will have to be from New Jersey to have a real chance.

And in honor of spooky season:

25 Greatest Movies You Can't Stop Watching Starring New Jersey Actors

The Top 15 Most Talented & Successful Actors From New Jersey

Filed Under: F-Bombs, Joe Pesci
Categories: Articles, Entertainment, Lifestyle, New Jersey News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST