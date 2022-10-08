New Jersey Actor Takes Home Gold For Most F-Bombs On The Big Screen
Kids, you might want to cover your ears.
I just heard "Ahhhhh f**k!" from down the hall and it wouldn't be the first time today.
How many times have you heard that in New Jersey? I know, ten million times at least....today.
But what about on the big screen?
There are a lot of actors who take on roles where cursing is almost necessary for the f**king character.
According to NJ.com, a study was done to see which actors have dropped the most f-bombs throughout their entire career and a New Jersey actor took home the gold!
Any guesses on who the lucky f**king winner could be?
It is not Danny DeVito. It is not f**king John Travolta. It is not even Tom Cruise.
The biggest of congratulations to....
Joe Pesci!
Ahhhh, he has made New Jersey so proud.
According to Crossword-Solver.com, Joe Pesci has said f**k a whopping 272 times. 242 of those f-bombs come from his 1995 film Casino
Holy f**king crap.
Coming in 2nd is Al Pacino with 197 f-bombs total.
Then we have a tie with Jason Mewes and Jonah Hill coming in 3rd with 183 f-bombs each.
Even though, "Wolf on Wall Street holds the Guinness World Record for the most swearing in a single film," Leonardo DiCaprio comes in f**king 5th with 144 f-words total throughout his acting career, according to Crossword-Solver.com.
That one surprised me. Honestly, Leo was one of my first guesses for the top slot in this category.
Congratulations to Joe Pesci.
In other states, this may be a frowned-upon title. But in New Jersey, we say it loud and we say it proud.
Will any other actors or actresses ever be able to top his f-bomb record?
Maybe one day. But my prediction is that they will have to be from New Jersey to have a real chance.
And in honor of spooky season: