Joel Embiid Finalizing 4 year, $196 Million Contract Extension with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid are reportedly finalizing a four-year contract supermax extension that's worth a whopping $196 million, ESPN is reporting.

The extension would keep Embiid with the 76ers through the 2026-2027 season for an insane total of $261 million. He was already set to make $65 million over the final two years of his current agreement.

This contract would be fully guaranteed.

Embiid has spent his professional entire career with the team since he started in 2014.

We'll have more when the deal is officially confirmed. Embiid represented himself in the negotiations, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports. "(Embiid) became eligible for a Superman extension this summer after finishing second in MVP voting and second-team All-NBA average of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds."

