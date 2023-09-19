Philadelphia will be partying like it is the Year 3000 a little later this week when the Jonas Brothers take to the Wells Fargo Center stage in South Philadelphia for what's sure to be an incredible concert.

After all, the Jonas Brothers Tour, which is called Five Albums, One Night, has been getting rave reviews as it takes fans on the journey of their hits over the course of their 2-decade career.

Do you want to know what songs they'll perform? Keep scrolling!

And, of course, for the boys from Jersey Thursday night's show will mark a bit of a homecoming, I suppose, right? Jersey is not too far away from the venue.

The setlist is more than 40 songs deep, and we've got a complete look at the info for you posted below.

We did some digging on the web, and thanks to some X.com (Twitter) stalking and resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

WARNING: Spoilers are ahead.

What is the Setlist for the Jonas Brothers Concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I am NOT one of them. I need to plot my bathroom breaks (and bar trips) during a concert so I always need to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think the Jonas Brothers setlist will be (of course, this is too, is subject to change):

Intro

Celebrate!

What a Man Gotta Do

Jonas Brothers

S.O.S.

Hold On

Goodnight and Goodbye

That's Just the Way We Roll

Still in Love With You / Australia / Hollywood / Just Friends / Games

Hello Beautiful / Inseparable / Take a Breath

When You Look Me in the Eyes

Years 3000

The Album



Summer Baby

Vacation Eyes

Sail Away

Little Bird

A Little Bit Longer



A Little Bit Longer

Can't Have You / Sorry / BB Good / Shelf / Got Me Going Crazy / Video Girl / One Man Show / Pushin' Me Away / Tonight

Lovebug

Burnin' Up

The Album (Continued)

Waffle House

Montana Sky

Miracle

Lines, Vines and Trying Times

Fly With Me

Hey Baby / Poison Ivy / Don't Speak / Much Better / World War III / What Did I Do to Your Heart / Paranoid

Turn Right / Before the Storm / Black Keys

Side Project Songs

Jealous

Cake by the Ocean

Walls

Happiness Begins

Comeback / Rollercoaster / Strangers / Used to Be

Cool

Trust / Every Single Time / Happy When I'm Sad / Don't Throw It Away

Love Her / Hesitate

I Believe

Only Human

Sucker

Encore

Leave Before You Love Me