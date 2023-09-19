SPOILERS AHEAD: Jonas Brothers Setlist & Performance Time for Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia will be partying like it is the Year 3000 a little later this week when the Jonas Brothers take to the Wells Fargo Center stage in South Philadelphia for what's sure to be an incredible concert.
After all, the Jonas Brothers Tour, which is called Five Albums, One Night, has been getting rave reviews as it takes fans on the journey of their hits over the course of their 2-decade career.
Do you want to know what songs they'll perform? Keep scrolling!
And, of course, for the boys from Jersey Thursday night's show will mark a bit of a homecoming, I suppose, right? Jersey is not too far away from the venue.
The setlist is more than 40 songs deep, and we've got a complete look at the info for you posted below.
We did some digging on the web, and thanks to some X.com (Twitter) stalking and resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.
WARNING: Spoilers are ahead.
What is the Setlist for the Jonas Brothers Concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?
Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I am NOT one of them. I need to plot my bathroom breaks (and bar trips) during a concert so I always need to know what songs are coming up.
Here's what we think the Jonas Brothers setlist will be (of course, this is too, is subject to change):
Intro
Celebrate!
What a Man Gotta Do
Jonas Brothers
S.O.S.
Hold On
Goodnight and Goodbye
That's Just the Way We Roll
Still in Love With You / Australia / Hollywood / Just Friends / Games
Hello Beautiful / Inseparable / Take a Breath
When You Look Me in the Eyes
Years 3000
The Album
Summer Baby
Vacation Eyes
Sail Away
Little Bird
A Little Bit Longer
A Little Bit Longer
Can't Have You / Sorry / BB Good / Shelf / Got Me Going Crazy / Video Girl / One Man Show / Pushin' Me Away / Tonight
Lovebug
Burnin' Up
The Album (Continued)
Waffle House
Montana Sky
Miracle
Lines, Vines and Trying Times
Fly With Me
Hey Baby / Poison Ivy / Don't Speak / Much Better / World War III / What Did I Do to Your Heart / Paranoid
Turn Right / Before the Storm / Black Keys
Side Project Songs
Jealous
Cake by the Ocean
Walls
Happiness Begins
Comeback / Rollercoaster / Strangers / Used to Be
Cool
Trust / Every Single Time / Happy When I'm Sad / Don't Throw It Away
Love Her / Hesitate
I Believe
Only Human
Sucker
Encore
Leave Before You Love Me