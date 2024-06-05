Warning: Huge Flying Venomous Spiders Heading for NJ This Summer
Oh geez. This is not the news I wanted today, or any day for that matter.
CBS News is reporting that huge, venomous, flying spiders are heading towards New Jersey. Ugh.
You'd better run, duck, hide...whatever you have to do to avoid these suckers. If you're rolling your eyes, thinking I'm being way too dramatic, you're right, I'm just kidding.
I'm not staying locked in my home, but, I'll be honest, I hope I don't run into one of these things.
Joro spiders are heading for NJ
They're called Joro spiders. Yes, they are everything I just said...big (4-inch long legs), venomous, and they fly through the air, unlike other spiders.
You won't be able to miss them. The female Joro spiders are bright yellow and gray.
Here's some good news...even though Joro spiders are venomous, it's important to know they're not poisonous to humans or pets. Phew.
Joro spiders are not poisonous to humans or pets
Invasive species expert, David Coyle, says, "That venom is is reserved for the critters that get caught up in their webs, including, butterflies, wasps, and cockroaches. They could also pose a threat to native spiders. We have no evidence that they've done any damage to a person or a pet."
University of Georgia researcher, Andy Davis, said in the New York Times back in December he thinks we could see them pop up in the New York, New Jersey area sometime this summer.
Oh goodie, I can't wait. Eyeroll.
Joro spiders are prevalent in Northeastern states
The Joro spiders have already been spotted in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and Maryland, to name a few...see the travel pattern...they're moving our way.
Remember, although they're pretty scary looking, they're not poisonous to humans or pets. You don't have to run and hide.
For more information, click here.
