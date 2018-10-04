A Holiday Light Drive-Through Is Returning to the Arts Center

Isn't crazy how we are already talking about the holiday season? Some stores already started putting up some Christmas decorations.

Since we're already on the subject, let's set you up with some holiday spirit by giving you some ideas on what to do once the holiday season is really here.

Just announced today:

The return of the Magic of Lights is coming out to the PNC Bank Arts Center from November 16th through December 30th. You may recall the Arts Center used to offer a drive-through display years ago, but they hadn't done it in a while.

In 2018 they will feature more than a mile of Christmas lights. That's a great way to get into the holiday spirit as you drive through with all of your loved ones.

Hours of operations are Sunday through Thursday from dusk to 10 pm and dusk to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Here's a tip: if you purchase your entrance ahead of time, you'll be able to save a couple of bucks.