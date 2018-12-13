Four Tips to Survive Christmas When You’re Pregnant [SPONSORED]

Christmas is an exciting holiday for all of us, but it's also super chaotic, right? Well, that's ESPECIALLY true if you're pregnant.

So we've rounded up tips from experts on how you can enjoy the holiday while you're pregnant.

TIP 1: DON’T HOST THE HOLIDAY MEAL

You may think you’re up to the task of hosting that holiday meal, but don’t forget how much work that truly is to host the holiday. Even if you’re having a small holiday gathering, there’s a lot of work involved. You have to do the shopping, the cleaning, the decorating, the food preparation, and that’s BEFORE your guests arrive.

Your family will be OK if you trade for a different holiday. In fact, you may want to host a holiday after the arrival of your young one. It’s a great way to start magical traditions at home.

TIP 2: AVOID “EATING FOR TWO”

Overeating can cause low energy, bloating, and nausea when you’re pregnant. Sometimes dealing with difficult relatives is plenty to deal with on a holiday. It’s even worse when you don’t feel great, right? So, yeah, it’s best to avoid overeating.

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TIP 3: POSTPONE SOME TRADITIONS

It’s OK to press the pause button on some holiday traditions. A lot of “traditions” can be pretty physical or involve a lot of time outdoors and on your feet.

Even if you and your family have done something for years, you need to remember that the health of you and your baby comes first.

Saying no is hard, but your health could depend on it.

TIP 4: DON'T OVERSCHEDULE YOURSELF

Don't overschedule yourself with holiday parties and time out with others. It's OK to take time for yourself this Christmas. In fact, it's your last holiday before the young one will arrive.

Don't burn out before Christmas.

Sources: babyprepping.com, virtua.org