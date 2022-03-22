The clue is Lawrence Township's own Jeopardy! Champion. The answer is: "who is Margaret Chipowsky."

It was a historic night on the popular TV game show, as Mercer County's own Margaret Chipowsky won the game.

Pulling a last-minute upset in a pretty thrilling episode of the game show, the lawyer who was born in Hopewell Valley, NJ took home a cash prize of more than $18,000 in her first victory on the show.

Chipowsky, a graduate of Hopewell Valley Central High School, currently lives in Lawrenceville. She is working as a lawyer now. She told MercerMe.com that she was selected for the show in December 2021, ahead of filming in January January 2022.

Chipowsky's surprising upset in the game came in the Final Jeopardy! Round. She was trailing her competitors Karen Johnson and the returning champion Finn Corrigan. Betting $9,000 on the Final Jeopardy! clue for the category "singers," Margaret was the only contestant to correctly answer the prompt.

"In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.

Margaret correctly guessed Tony Bennett for $9,000. Neither of her competitors got the answer right.

You can watch the big moment below:

Margaret will return to the game tomorrow night with the opportunity to win even more money. Could this be the start of a hometown streak on Jeopardy! We're hoping so. We'll be watching and rooting for Margaret.

In our area, Jeopardy! airs at 7:30 pm on 6 ABC nightly. This week's episodes are hosted by Ken Jennings.

