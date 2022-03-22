Get Ready For The Freehold, New Jersey Food Truck Festival

Who doesn't love a food truck? They bring such variety and flavor to any outdoor event. The mere sight of them lets you know that you are in for a good time.

They weren't always just for fun though. The history of the food truck pre-dates the invention of the car itself. Chuckwagons used to be a sort of kitchen on wheels in the mid-1800s.

It served as a way to feed the cattlemen out in the field. These mobile kitchens also held water barrels for thirsty workers. Hungry workers dined on salted meats, beans, coffee, potatoes, and biscuits.

We’ve come a long way since then. Our food trucks are so fabulous we have to show them off in a big old festival of food.

You are invited to join the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and Downtown Freehold for the United for Impact Food Truck Festival on Sunday, April 24th from 12-6 PM!

The food and drink will be flowing. You can expect great food, beer, live music, games and so much more!

It would take a lot to keep us away from this event! It will be rain or shine.

The United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties are asking for a and $5 but it is not mandatory.

Some of the local bands playing include:

The Joe Baracata Band

Eddie Testa Band

All the fun is happening at West Main Street between Court and Throckmorton on April 24th from noon to 6pm! Sounds like fun...I never met a food truck my family did not like! Some other places you'll want to eat at in New Jersey...

