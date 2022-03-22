8 New Jersey municipalities designated as ‘Healthy Towns’
The Mayors Wellness Campaign has announced eight 2021 “Healthy Town” winners that are addressing food insecurity, supporting COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and organizing programs to promote physical and mental health throughout their communities.
The Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC) is a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.
In addition to the eight Healthy Town Winners, another seven towns were designated as 2021 Healthy Towns to Watch, and seventeen were designated as 2021 Healthy Towns Up-and-Coming.
The eight municipalities are:
City of Bayhead
Evesham Township
Montclair
Paterson
Plainfield
Scotch Plains
Wildwood Crest
Woodbridge Township
Each year, communities participating in the MWC complete a comprehensive Healthy Town Application outlining the research they’ve done to identify their community health needs and explaining how they have organized their local MWC committee. The application also highlights the actions the towns have taken to make their communities healthier places to live, work, and play.
The towns in the next tier, Healthy Towns to Watch were: Belleville, Borough of Freehold, Franklin Lakes, Hillsborough Township, Jefferson Township, Norwood, and Vernon Township.
The Healthy Towns Up and Coming were: Bernardsville, Borough of Oradell, Cranbury, Cresskill Borough, Deerfield Township, Denville, Eatontown, Garfield, Highlands Borough, Keyport Borough, Lawrence Township, Morristown, Municipality of Princeton, Ridgewood, South Brunswick, and Stafford Township.
