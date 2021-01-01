Watch Justin Bieber Get His Tattoos Covered for ‘Anyone’ Music Video

Justin Bieber shared a behind the scenes look at his transformation for his "Anyone" music video.

On New Year's Day (January 1), the "Holy" singer debuted his new single and music video for "Anyone." Shortly after the premiere, Bieber shared a video of him in the makeup chair.

The clip shows a timelapse of him getting his tattoos completely covered. The makeup artists used airbrushes and sponges to cover his entire body with concealer, while he sat in his Calvin Klein underwear. "No tats for the #Anyonevideo," he captioned the post.

Bieber has been getting tattoos since he was a teenager and has them across most parts of his body. This is the first time fans saw Bieber without tattoos since he was at the start of his career.

Watch the video, below.

The "Anyone" music video features the Biebs as a boxer, similar to Rocky Balboa. Actress Zoey Deutch co-stars in the video. Similar to the lyrics, the video's storyline is all about his one true love that can't be replaced.

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick-off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said in a statement, according to People. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."