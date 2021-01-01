Jennifer Lopez Performs An Epic Medley at 2020 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Watch

Jennifer Lopez gave a memorable headlining performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

On New Year's Eve (December 31), J.Lo gave the debut performance of her new track, "In The Morning" at the stroke of midnight. She also performed an epic mashup of her hits. She even belted out "Dream On" by Aerosmith and hit the extremely high note in the song.

J. Lo's performance began twenty feet high off of the ground with her fairytale dress draped all the way to the stage. She stripped off the dress to reveal a rhinestoned getup and transitioned into "Waiting For Tonight."

Unfortunately, due to social distancing guidelines, select fans got to hear the song from afar and not see the performance live. Tables were set up along New York City's Times Square with small groups that donned face masks.

Prior to her performance, Lopez acknowledged the hellish year we've all experienced. "I know this year was one of the toughest ever ... but dream on ... dreams happen every day I cannot wait for all the possibilities and opportunities that await us in 2021," she wrote.

Along with her performance, her new beauty line, J. Lo BEAUTY Collection, debuted at midnight.

Watch the performance and see fan reactions, below.