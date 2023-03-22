Ramen night, anyone? If you have a taste for delicious noods in Cherry Hill, you're in luck!

Kanji Noodlle Bar is preparing to open a new location in Cherry Hilll New Jersey, located in the Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center on Route 70, according to South Jersey Food Scene. This is the same shopping center with Whole Foods Market, Buy Buy Baby, and Honey Grow. You may remember when BurgerFi just closed in this area earlier this year.

The new Kanji Noodle Bar will take over the space formerly occupied by Pizzeria Halt, which didn't stay open for long. It's right next to Sola Salons

Kanji Noodle Bar already has a location in Piscataway. Their menu features various authentic Ramen and Yakisoba noodles in rich, savory broths, Donburi rice bowls, and appetizers such as gyoza, edamame, Kanji wings, seaweed salad, rock shrimp, bao buns and more!

As for an exact opening date? We don't know yet, but we'll keep you posted. This is sure to be another amazing lunch/dinner spot in Cherry Hill!

Go ahead and give them a follow on their Instagram page @kanjinoodleusa. I'm practically drooling looking at all of these pictures.

Can't wait to check this place out! Are you looking forward to this ramen bar coming to the Ellisburg Shopping Center? Let us know if you'll be planning on going in the comments!

