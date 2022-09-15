Kanye West Accuses Gap of Taking His Shirt Design to Sell for $20 and Pricing the Actual Yeezy Items at $200

Kanye West is terminating his relationship with Gap. In a new interview, the rapper and fashion designer accused the clothing retailer of taking his shirt designs to sell for $20 and pricing the actual Yeezy items at $200.

According to a CNBC report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Kanye West terminated his partnership with Gap Inc and accused the company of violating their contract. "Yeezy notified Gap of its concerns in August and gave the company a contractually-designated 30 days to cure its breaches," Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Kanye, told the news outlet. The attorney added that Gap took no action on his grievances.

In an interview with CNBC's Closing Bell, Ye accused Gap of various contract violations, including being unable to set the prices he wanted on his collection. "And then they actually took one of the shirts and sold it for $19. So, didn't price my stuff. Priced my stuff at like $200, above their whole price point normally, and then did the exact same shirt for $20," Kanye said on the program.

"It was very frustrating. It was very disheartening, because I just put everything I had, I put all of my top relationships," Kanye explained further on Closing B. "Our agenda, it wasn’t aligned."

"Everyone knows that I’m the leader, I’m the king," he added. "A king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle."

This comes after Kanye said he was ready to move on from his corporate partners and compared Gap to a "baby mama."

There was also Kanye’s infamous video where he delivered an angry rant in front of Gap executives. In that video, the Chicago producer warned that he would take his creativity elsewhere. "I love Gap...you have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking or I have to do the thinking somewhere else," he warned.

XXL has reached out to Gap for comment.

Watch Kanye West Explain Why He's Terminating His Relationship With Gap