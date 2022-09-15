Since marijuana has been legalized in New Jersey, there have been a lot of events like this one happening right in our area.

This weekend, a huge celebrity is coming to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey and you can probably take a good guess who it could be.

The event that’s going on this Friday - Sunday is called the 420 Expo and is hosted by stoner icon, Tommy Chong.

Best known for their movie “Up In Smoke”, Cheech and Chong have been the celebrities, along with Snoop Dog, most associated with Weed since the 70s. Now, Tommy Chong is coming to Edison, NJ to host the first event of its kind in New Jersey.

The event itself has a lot of educational panels that will be having Q&As with the eventgoers on cannabis safety and tips. There will be live musical performances and other talents that will flood the stage as well as pop-up stations by some cannabis distributors in the area.

This event truly is one of its kind for our area and it’s fascinating to see how open everyone is about marijuana usage in our state. The stigma has definitely been broken on weed use in our state, and this event is here to prove it.

If you’re interested in checking out the 420 Expo, it’s all happening THIS weekend, September 16-18 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, NJ. Exit 10 off the NJ Turnpike in Edison, NJ and you can buy tickets on their official website now!

