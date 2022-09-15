Here's an idea for some safe Halloween fun. You won't want to miss out.

You can Trick or Treat once again this year at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The team just announced that this very cool event will be happening right before Halloween on Thursday, October 27th from 4:30pm - 8:30pm.

It's an absolutely FREE event but, you can't just show up that night. Everyone needs a ticket. You can register starting Friday, September 16th by clicking here.

You'll Trick or Treat all around the suite level of the ballpark. There will be lots of goodies.

There will be a Halloween movie shown on the ThunderVision Big Board and make sure you grab a picture with the Trenton Thunder mascots. Maybe they'll even be in costume. Lol.

Tell your friends this is going to be a unique, super-cool way to celebrate Halloween.

The Trenton Thunder Ballpark is the perfect place to go Trick or Treating if you live in an area where Trick or Treating isn't popular or safe. It's also just cool to say you went Trick or Treating in a baseball stadium.

Get your costume ready...last year there was a costume contest.

I wish I could have done this when I was a kid. We just walked up and down our street.

The Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road, Trenton.

