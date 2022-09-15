The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Accidentally Overcharged Customers

Were you double charged at a Pennsylvania state liquor store last week? You may not be alone.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control says you were. PhillyMag.com was the first to report the news.

A spokesperson (Shawn Kelly) for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) tells PhillyMag.com that they became aware of the issues with their credit systems on Monday.

“Occasionally, a double charge would result for the customer, Kelly told PhillyMag.com in a story published on Thursday.

However, it was not immediately clear how widespread these issues were. But if you shopped at any of those stores in the past week, you should probably check your credit card statement to see if you were charged twice for that box of wine.

Otherwise, that single $14 box of wine could have been nearly $30 for that wine Wednesday.

PLCB customer service is available to assist, PhillyMag.com says. They can be reached via phone at 800-332-7522 or via email at ra-lbconsumer@pa.gov.

We've reached out to the Alcohol Control Board for additional comment as well.

