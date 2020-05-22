Kanye West’s New Album Is Called God’s Country, New Music Possibly Next Week, Says Cinematographer Arthur Jafa

New music from Kanye West is on the horizon, according to renowned Black cinematographer Arthur Jafa.

In a conversation between Arthur Jafa and fashion icon Michèle Lamy, which surfaced today (May 22), the Dreams Are Colder Than Death director shared Kanye West's plans to release his forthcoming album and drop new music next week. During the chat held on Instagram live, the 59-year-old creator reveals the billionaire's upcoming album would be called God's Country, and that fans could expect new music in the coming days.

"It's from his new record," Jafa said in the clip. "It's called God's Country and this will be, like, the first single, I guess, off of it. I don't know if I'm ’posed to not be announcing it or whatever. I may just be spilling the beans."

As the conversation continues, Jafa shares that while he knows that new music exists, he cannot confirm a definite release date.

"But yeah, it's from a new record that's forthcoming," he says. "I don't know when the album is coming out but the single, I think, maybe sometime next week. Maybe. It's not sure. It's not definite."

The work Jafa says he is doing with West for God's Country is not his first collaborative effort with the rapper. Back in 2016, Jafa debuted Love Is the Message, the Message Is Death, which depicted cultural moments from the Black experience that were cut over the rhymer's "Ultralight Beam." Since releasing the visual, Jafa has gone on to win awards and craft videos for artists like Jay-Z.

If 'Ye's God's Country release goes as planned, this album will be the G.O.O.D. Music founder's follow-up to his first non-secular album, Jesus Is King, which came out in October of 2019. The LP is one of two projects featuring his Sunday Service Choir.