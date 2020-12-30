Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal Now Available

I’m just going to say it, but 2020 was not all that bad! Of course, when you take away the fact that we are STILL in the middle of a huge pandemic where people don't know who has this mysterious virus and who doesn’t. Though the year has brought many tears, stress, and tons of weight gain, I can’t be too mad at it! Heavy on the weight gain by the way, but what a perfect way to top off the year with a new snack. In this case, a new breakfast item! Do you guys remember the Oatmeal Creme Pies? Well these cookies are now a cereal!

So these infamous Oatmeal Creme Pies are actually one of my favorite things to eat now, and were one of my favorites even as a kid. I mean hello, you are talking to the foodie! Of course I eat them. It’s one of those foods that you either love all the way, or you completely hate!

This comes out right in time for Kellogg’s original Little Debbie snack cake’s 60th anniversary.

The cereal is pretty much like the cookies themselves. Fox8 says that the cereal includes crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses.

Even better news, they are already in stores now! I thought I was going to have to wait a couple of weeks for this, but no! Kellogg's has us covered. I know exactly what will be on my list when I go grocery shopping tomorrow.

The only issue I see here is that I don't see myself eating this for breakfast! Call me old, but I look at this as a legit snack. Can you imagine how tired I Would be having all of that sugar in the morning? I’d be talking at the speed of light! Hopefully someone tries it out before me and gives me the scoop about how it actually tastes!