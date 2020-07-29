Dunkin’ Launching Cereals, and They’re Caffeinated

Ever think to yourself, 'This Dunkin' Mocha Latte is so good, I would eat it if I could.'? Well, soon, you'll be able to.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

And, get this, both will contain small amounts of caffeine! So, if you typically have coffee and JUST coffee for breakfast, the new Dunkin' cereals will fill you up AND offer a bit of a kick! They also both appear to contain marshmallows!

I don't know about you, but I am PSYCHED to give these a try. I'm a cereal junkie to begin with, and I'm very curious, not only to see if the cereal matches the coffee flavors, but if they do make me feel more awake.

Also, how long do you think it will take Starbucks to launch their own breakfast cereal? Seems like a no brainer to me.

We don't yet know when Dunkin's new Mocha Latte and Caramel Macchiato cereals will be available in stores but, trust me, I'll be keeping you in the loop as soon as one is announced.

Would you try Dunkin' cereal? Which flavor sounds most appealing to you? Let us know in the comment box below.

SOURCES: dunkindonuts/Twitter; 6abcactionnews/Instagram

More from SoJO 104.9