Lucky Charms Releasing Limited Time Marshmallow Only Bags

I would get yelled at by my parents all the time because I would take all of the marshmallows from the Lucky Charms cereal box. There are just so good. Thinking about it, I think I still do it.

It has recently been reported that many Lucky Charms lovers' dreams are about to come true. According to FOX 29, for a limited time, Lucky Charms will be releasing the "Just Magical Marshmallow" bag. If you are asking, is that a bag full of just the Lucky Charms marshmallows? The answer is YES.

Lucky Charms posted a tweet in which part of the caption stated, "The magic will peak in the coming weeks." So really, this could be our new favorite dessert very soon. How exciting is that! Since it will be limited time only, the stores that will have the Lucky Charms Just Magic Marshmallow bag for sale will only have it while supplies last. It was stated on FOX 29 that each bag will cost you about $3.99.

The bags are really not that big either. We learned that each bag will be about 6 ounces of the Lucky Charms marshmallows.

I honestly forgot the shapes of the Lucky Charms marshmallows but I definitely still remember how good they are. The shapes in the Lucky Charm Marshmallow bag, according to FOX 29, are, "Hearts, stars and horseshoes, clovers and blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and tasty red balloons." After reading that, I remember that song from the commercial and it takes me back to my childhood days of singing along to it.