Thinking of getting your car windows tinted in New Jersey? You should double check if it's allowed, because the rules are not the same in every state.

There's a number of reasons you may consider getting your windows tinted - Privacy, UV and infrared light protection, thief deterrent, thwarting glass breakage. But not all tints are made equal.

Lucky for us, the rules of window tinting are pretty straightforward in New Jersey.

So is it illegal to tint your windshield in New Jersey?

The answer is yes, it is illegal to tint your windshield in the state New Jersey. The same goes for the front side windows. No level of tint, or VLT% (Visible Light Transmission), can be applied on these windows.

To break it down, here's where you are and aren't allowed to tint your windows in the state of New Jersey:

Windshield - Not tint allowed

Front side windows - No tint allowed

Back side windows - Any level of darkness is allowed

Back window - Any level of darkness is allowed.

However, these parameters are different for every state. Depending on the state and the window(s) in question, levels of permissible tint vary.

For instance, in Pennsylvania, 70% VLT is allowed on the front side, rear side, and back window, but none is allowed on the windshield.

But as far as the windshield goes, the law is more strict in New Jersey than in most states. New Jersey is only 1 of 3 states that prohibit any level of tint on the windshield.

So if you want to avoid getting a tint ticket in New Jersey, keep the tint off the windshield and front side windows!

