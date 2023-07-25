While shopping for a car what are the most important features to you? Technology? Style? Color? Safety features? Satefy is a big one for me and I'll admit, I like cool technology in a car too.

If safety is important to you, let me tell you about an article I just read online. It ranked the safest and most dangerous car brands in each of the 50 states. Keep reading to see if your car made either of the lists.

Glass Doctor looked at fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over an almost ten year period (2011 - 2020) and determined the least safe car brands and the most safe car brands all across the country.

Top 3 Least Safe Car Brands in New Jersey

Of course, I quickly checked New Jersey, my home state, and was relieved to see that I do NOT drive one of the three least safe car brands in New Jersey.

Here's the list to keep in mind the next time you're out looking for a car.

1. Acura

2. Dodge

3. Lincoln

Dodge is in the top 3 for least safe car brands in many states. Mitsubishi and Buick aren't far behind.

Top 3 Safest Car Brands in New Jersey

When it comes to the safest car brands in New Jersey, here are the top 3:

1. Kia

2. Subaru

3. Audi

The article states that Subaru, Audi and Mercedes Benz appear on many of the states lists for safest brands.

These stats aren't meant to scare you, just inform you.

To read the entire article, click here.