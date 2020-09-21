Kim Kardashian May Divorce Kanye West for Anti-Abortion Comments, Has Plan Set: Report

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West may have hit an irreparable snag.

On Monday (Sept. 21), reports emerged online claiming that Kim K. is planning to divorce her husband Kanye due to his anti-abortion stance, according to Page Six. A source close to the Kardashian-West clan alleges Kim is waiting until Yeezy's latest bipolar-related episode ends to start the divorce process.

A source told the outlet, "Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode."

The 39-year-old reality star's decision to allegedly separate from the Chicago rapper stems from comments he made during his first presidential campaign rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, S.C. back in July. In remarks made during the event, ’Ye admitted to almost aborting his and Kim's firstborn child, North.

"I almost killed my daughter...So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," Kanye added. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

Following Yeezy's controversial gathering, news began circulating on the internet that Kim was doing research to procure herself a divorce lawyer, despite wanting to work things out with the G.O.O.D. Music founder. A few weeks later, Kanye and Kim took a family vacation together in an effort to work through the issues plaguing their marriage. Around this time, it was also reported that the couple had been living separately for a year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since 2014. The pair began dating in 2012, more than nine years after meeting in 2003. Together, they have four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for a comment on this matter.