Skyzone in Hamilton Offering an Option for Virtual Learning

Skyzone in Hamilton is open for business and they are taking every precaution to keep you and your family safe. They just launched a new program designed for working parents who's children's schools are doing virtual learning or hybrid learning. NJ.com reports, the program is called SkyStudy and it costs about $300 a week for your child to participate in their virtual learning, while being supervised at Skyzone. It runs from 8am to 5pm and is open to kids from 1st grade to 8th grade. The best part is, recess is going to be a blast for kids enrolled because their playground is Skyzone! They get to jump, and run and play and get the exercise they need.

I think what Skyzone is doing is fantastic. I can't even tell you how many of my friends are struggling right now because they are working from home, but still need to pay attention to what their kids are doing in their virtual learning classrooms. It's extremely stressful. I also have another friend who is a beautician and had to cut back her hours at work because she has to be there to log her kids on and supervise their virtual learning because they are so young. To have a place for their kids to go during the day and have fun too, it's amazing! Kudos to Skyzone.

For more info about Skyzone's Skystudy, check out Skyzone's website.