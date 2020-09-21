Drive -Thru Halloween Tour Coming To Lower Bucks Neighborhoods

COVID-19, you will not ruin Halloween in Lower Bucks County. It was shared on Facebook that The Lower Bucks Drive-Thru Halloween House Tour is still happening. It is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 1st.

On the Lower Bucks Drive-Thru Halloween House Tour's Facebook page it was mentioned that people in your communities will be putting their creative minds on display at home and at local businesses. According to the Facebook post, these tours are completely free. You are your own tour guide as you drive through the neighborhoods show of Halloween spirit.

We learned that the community event is created to "foster community pride, family creativity, and a sense of wonder for the kids in the county, who greatly need it after the last several months."

There are no exact details on the route of the tour or which houses will be a part of the Lower Bucks Drive-Thru Halloween House Tour. However, the Facebook post stated that the details should be out by October 10.

For those that live in the Lower Bucks area and want to get into the Halloween spirit to help forget about all of the mess that is going on in the world right now, you must register by October 1st.

This is a good way to get your kids out of the house and excited for Halloween while still practicing social distancing.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.