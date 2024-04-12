King of Prussia Mall is about to be even better with new restaurants and stores, according to The Patch.

Five new restaurants and nine new stores opening in King of Prussia Mall

Be on the lookout for five new restaurants and nine new stores at the popular mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Some have recently opened and others are on the way.

Let's start with the restaurants because food choices are important while mall shopping. You need to keep fueled...KOP (King of Prussia) is huge.

Restaurant from Guy Fieri reality show is now open

Chicken Guy is already open. You may have heard of it. It's the chicken tenders place from the Guy Fieri reality show, "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime." The sauces are really good.

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is a Shanghainese restaurant expected to open this spring. It's New York City location is highly rated.

Saigon Eats serves Vietnamese food and plans to open this spring. Use the Dick's Sporting Goods entrance to get close to it. It will be near T Mobile.

Gregory's Coffee is coming this spring. You'll find coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches and other goodies. It will be located in The Plaza, level 1 by Kate Spade.

Neuhaus Belgium Chocolate is also making its debut this spring. It too will be in The Plaza, level 1. The name says it all...it will be filled with chocolate treats.

Nine new stores opening at King of Prussia Mall

New stores that just opened include Abercrombie Kids, Francesca's, Little Words Project. For the entire list, click here.

A mall spokesperson said all great things about the new additions to KOP, "This notable expansion underscores King of Prussia Mall's commitment to providing the community with various sought-after brands and further solidifies its position as the premier shopping destination in Philadelphia."

King of Prussia Mall is located at 160 North Gulph Road in King of Prussia, PA.

